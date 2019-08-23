Man arrested after he follows advice on shirt

A man wearing a “Just Do It” shirt before stripping out of it and his pants was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting police after being accused of threatening some kids holding a fundraiser Saturday.

Lawton Police Sgt. Justin Johnson reported being called shortly before noon to Car Mart, 202 S. Sheridan, after a man allegedly threatened to fight some juveniles conducting a fundraiser.

A witness told Johnson the suspect was a black man wearing a black shirt with the Nike slogan on the front and he was seen walking northbound on Sheridan. According to the report, the witness said the man had threatened to fight several juveniles and when the witness stepped in to protect the kids, the suspect threatened to kill him.

Police searched for the man and he was found walking eastbound on West Gore Boulevard near 22nd Street when Johnson caught up to him.