Man, 74, charged with killing city pedestrian

A 74-year-old Lawton man accused of killing a pedestrian in October 2018 while driving impaired on alcohol and opiates is in jail on $100,000 bond after turning himself into police Wednesday.

Blad Medrano-Ceniceros made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony count of first-degree manslaughter after former felony conviction, court records indicate. He faces no less than four years in prison if convicted.

Lawton police were called to the intersection of Southwest 9th Street and Lee Boulevard shortly before 8 p.m. on Oct. 29, 2018, to work the wreck between Medrano-Ceniceros’ Ford pickup and a pedestrian, Dewayne Lewis. Responders found Lewis dead at the scene. Medrano-Ceniceros was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for examination.

Witness statement

A witness told police he was driving eastbound from a nearby restaurant and was behind the pickup driving in the other lane. The witness said he saw the truck run over an object in the roadway and realized it was a body when it came out from underneath the truck, the affidavit states. He said the truck didn’t slow down and was leaving the scene when he called 911 and followed the driver. When officers stopped the truck, the witness identified it as the one that hit Lewis.