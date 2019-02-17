You are here

Mahoney-Clark House, built in 1909

Sun, 02/17/2019 - 11:48pm Phyllis Young
Lawton Sites on the National Register of Historic Places

# 6 – Mahoney-Clark House

Location: Corner of 6th and West Gore Blvd.

On National Register Since: December 1982

The Mahoney-Clark House was built in 1909 by Mrs. John C. (Johanna) Mahoney, an early-day Lawton pioneer who established and oversaw a business to provide low-interest loans to hard-working pioneers to purchase homes and farms. Mrs. Mahoney died in 1911, leaving this property to her daughter and son-in-law, Loretta and Philip Henry Clark. Mrs. Clark occupied this house until her death in 1963.

Designed by local architect Guy Dale, the Mahoney-Clark House has a relatively plain design; an adaptation of the Spanish Colonial style with Mediterranean influences. As to the interior, one unusual feature was that the first and second floors were identical in floor space.

