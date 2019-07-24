Madcap Monday motorcycle chase ends with crash, arrest

A man on a mini-bike made for a madcap pursuit through Lawton streets that ended with a thud Monday afternoon.

Police got involved in a pursuit of the non-street-legal 72 cc mini-dirt bike around 3 p.m. after it was seen “driving extremely fast westbound on Southwest I Avenue” and failed to stop at the sign at 5th Street, according to LPD Sgt. Alicia Redding’s report. When Redding attempted to make a traffic stop, the man accelerated and fled, turning eastbound on Park Avenue, driving through a yard and into an alley.

The pursuit continued and extra officers were called to assist. The driver of the bike turned through a gravel parking lot and and was followed by another officer. The report states the tables turned when the bike made several maneuvers, including changing directions, in effort to get away. However, the chase continued in the same relative vicinity for several minutes. Redding said the driver appeared to angle his bike so as to turn in the curb and drop his bike so she turned her car to block the maneuver and be able to chase on foot if the driver tried to flee.