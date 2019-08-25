LURA board debates changing downtown zoning uses

A City of Lawton entity that governs urban renewal districts is mulling over a plan to change the uses permitted in downtown zoning districts.

Members of the Lawton Urban Renewal Authority (LURA) initially were asked to discuss change what is designated as the Commercial Central District, a zoning category in downtown Lawton that covers Central Mall, but also extends north toward Northwest Ferris, from Railroad Street to the west side of Southwest/Northwest 1st street.

Community Services Director Richard Rogalski said the Commercial Central District was created specifically for Central Mall, when the facility was new and filled with retail development.