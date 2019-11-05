LPS will increase pay for substitutes

Lawton Public Schools will update its substitute teacher payment schedule this fall, a move district officials hope will attract and keep more substitute teachers.

Barbara Ellis, the district’s assistant superintendent of business operations, said the salary upgrade also will include substitutes for support staff.

The concept is one that was recently enacted by the Lawton Board of Education to go into effect July 1, the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year. School board member Mary Bradley, a retired educator, said she knows the district has trouble getting enough substitute teachers to meet daily district needs, and teachers have said they sometimes lose their planning periods because they are needed to “babysit” a class where there aren’t substitute teachers.

Ellis said administrators hope the change will make Lawton Public Schools more competitive, drawing in more substitute teachers to cover classes when primary teachers cannot.