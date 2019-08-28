LPS superintendent search will include survey, forums

Lawton Public Schools is continuing its search for a new superintendent, and the process will include asking the district’s patrons to participate in the process via an on-line survey available now and forums scheduled for Oct. 24.

LPS Superintendent Tom Deighan resigned in May, after taking the job of superintendent of Duncan Public Schools on July 1. The Board of Education appointed long-time Great Plains Technology Center Superintendent Tom Thomas as interim superintendent, and district officials indicated Thomas has committed to that post for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

Board of Education members also agreed in June to work with the Oklahoma State School Boards Association (OSSBA) to conduct the search for superintendent, and to serve as consultant to the district for that process.

The district committee — consisting of board members Patty Neuwirth and Kent Jester, Executive Director of Communications Lynn Cordes, OSSBA representative Stephanie Hyder and Thomas — set a timeline for the search, starting with the opening the online survey. That survey can be found on the LPS website: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2020LawtonSuptSearch.