LPS superintendent application process opens Monday

Lawton Public Schools will begin accepting applications Monday from candidates who want to become the district’s new superintendent.

The Lawton Board of Education set the process in place earlier this summer, working with the Oklahoma State School Boards Association (OSSBA) to launch the search that will replace former Superintendent Tom Deighan. Deighan resigned from the district in May to take the job of superintendent of Duncan Public Schools effective July 1. The Board of Education named long-time Great Plains Technology Center Superintendent Tom Thomas as LPS interim superintendent for the 2019-2020 school year, as members work to find a permanent superintendent.

The process to find applicants formally begins Monday when the district and the OSSBA begin taking applications from qualified candidates. Applications will be accepted through Nov. 8.

Once that application period closes, the Board of Education will meet in special session Nov. 12, where they will go into executive session with an OSSBA representative to look at applicants and choose candidates to interview.

In the meantime, the school board is soliciting input from district patrons. Three community forums on Oct. 24 will allow residents and district employees to make those comments in person. An OSSBA representative will moderate public sessions at noon at the Hilton Garden Inn, 135 NW 2nd (during the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce education luncheon) and 6 p.m. at Lawton High School, 601 Fort Sill Blvd. LPS employees will have a chance to ask questions during a forum set for 4:30 p.m. at Lawton High School.

In addition, an online survey for residents is available to complete on the LPS website: htpps://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2020LawtonSuptSearch. Thomas said the online survey will allow those who cannot attend a community forum to share their comments, with questions geared toward what stakeholders feel are the qualities and abilities they want to see in the next superintendent.