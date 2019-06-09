LPS students go on an ‘agventure’ at fairgrounds

First-grade teachers Jennifer Ozuna and Phyllis Carter were nearly as giddy as their Almor West Elementary School students Thursday morning as they moved from one corner of the Great Plains Coliseum to the next, learning about livestock, melon crops and eating a balanced diet.

About 100 Almor West students participated in the annual Adventures in Agriculture program, which Carter said was a huge hit with her students last year, the school’s first year to attend. Carter said she appreciates how hands-on the program is for her students.

“They get to touch the animals and even the cow’s udder,” said Carter, referencing a fake cow with a rubber udder students could squeeze to mimic milking a cow. “That feeling sticks in their heads, it helps them remember these experiences.”

For Ozuna, watching her students learn about local agriculture and how to eat healthy meals is encouraging.

“Some of these kids aren’t familiar with these types of animals at all,” she said. “It’s exciting for them.”

Comanche County Fairgrounds has hosted the Adventures in Agriculture program for 13 years, and according to Richard Pool, “it keeps getting better.” Pool is executive director of the fairgrounds, and said it’s important to him and to the fairgrounds’ board that the county’s children understand the basics of local agriculture.

“There are a lot of students and young people who don’t know where their food comes from,” he said.