LPS, Sodexo combat obesity with healthy, nutritional lunches

Fruits and vegetables.

They’re the staple of every student’s diet who eats a school-provided lunch through Lawton Public Schools. Gone are the days when pizza and hamburgers dominated school menus. Today, students are provided a large variety of healthy options from which to choose — all in an effort to combat obesity.

Steve Dyer, Lawton Public Schools and Sodexo child nutrition general manager, said the district focuses on its variety — the largest of any time before. While students still have the occasional option of less healthy items, that choice is surrounded by other menu options that are just as tasty and enjoyable.

“We also offer additional items, such as parfaits, salads, a variety of fruits and vegetables, made to order deli items, grab and go sandwiches to more traditional favorites, such as pizza and pasta dishes,” Dyer said. “The difference between then and now are the ingredients.”

The district and its food provider, Sodexo, focus on health and nutrition when sourcing ingredients for meals. Effort is put forth to minimize sodium, saturated fat and sugars, while increasing fibers. Many of those decisions and metrics are guided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Child Nutrition Program guidelines, Dyer said.