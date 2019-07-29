LPS sets incentives for bus drivers

The Lawton Board of Education has agreed with a staff recommendation on incentives to help attract and keep school bus drivers.

The proposals follow a decision to change school start and end times when the 2019-2020 school year begins in August. Both decisions were driven by the same fact: there aren’t enough bus drivers to deliver Lawton Public School (LPS) students to school, then home again.

Trae Koch, LPS director of transportation, said the district is facing the same problem many other districts are.