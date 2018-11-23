LPS safe room construction on track

A rainier-than-usual fall has caused some delays in construction of safe rooms being added to elementary buildings in Lawton Public Schools.

The structures are designed to be multi-use buildings that will meet student education needs on a daily basis but function as safe shelter during Oklahoma’s stormy spring and summer tornado season. Construction is under way at seven of the eight sites identified for the facilities.

Cory Miller, the Architects in Partnership architect who designed the safe rooms and other facilities for the district, said work at Edison, Woodland Hills and Almor West elementary schools “has gone vertical,” meaning walls are appearing, while foundation work is continuing at Carriage Hills, Crosby Park, Hugh Bish and Sullivan Village elementary schools. Contractors were on site Wednesday to begin pouring concrete roof topping at Edison and Almor West elementary schools, district officials said.