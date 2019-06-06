LPS preparing for superintendent search

Actions taken Monday by the Lawton Board of Education are the first steps in a process that will bring new faces to the upper-most tiers of the district’s management team.

The board designated former Great Plains Technology Center Superintendent Tom Thomas as interim superintendent until a permanent replacement is found for Superintendent Tom Deighan, who will leave Lawton Public Schools at month’s end to become superintendent of Duncan Public Schools effective July 1.

The two administrators directly under Deighan also are leaving. Barbara Ellis, assistant superintendent of business services, announced earlier in the school year she would retire June 30, after decades in the district as administrator, principal and teacher. Earlier this month, Jamie Polk, assistant superintendent of educational services, announced she was resigning effective June 28 to become assistant superintendent of elementary education for Oklahoma City Public Schools.

Polk’s replacement has not yet been named, although Monday’s agenda included an executive session item for consideration of the replacement of an assistant superintendent of educational services (no action was taken in open session). The agenda also included appointment of an assistant superintendent of business operations or an interim (no action was taken in open session).