LPS gives out school supplies to Native students

Lawton Public Schools will give away school supplies Tuesday to Native American students in need.

From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Shoemaker Education Center, 753 Fort Sill Blvd., in the downstairs conference room 203-204, LPS’ Native families can pick up bags of school supplies tailored to their children’s grades.

Tuesday is the second day of the Johnson O’Malley School Supply Distribution, and Teresa Donahue, director of federal programs, said the first day had been a busy one: by 4 p.m., 228 students had come through and walked out with a bag of school supplies.