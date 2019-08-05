LPS crafts policy for Native American regalia

Lawton Public Schools has put a formal policy in place to allow high school seniors to wear tribal regalia during their graduation ceremonies.

The policy, approved this week by the Lawton Board of Education, is a temporary one to govern ceremonies this month, said Kelly Trinidad, LPS executive director of secondary education. This summer, district officials will meet to craft a permanent policy to govern future years.

Trinidad and Superintendent Tom Deighan said the district is merely formalizing something that has been standard practice; last month, district officials said it has been allowed for students graduating from Lawton High School for years. Trinidad said she has done some research and can’t find an instance in Lawton Public Schools’ history of a student being turned down for wanting to wear regalia that represents his/her tribe and culture.