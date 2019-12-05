LPS construction projects progressing

The rain filling area lakes and adding a surreal green tint to the landscape isn’t doing much for completion deadlines on construction projects.

The largest construction project for Lawton Public Schools — the new $36 million Eisenhower Middle School — is 30 days behind schedule, although subcontractors have managed to make up a little bit of time, said the architect and project manager coordinating the project.

Their work centers on a new 155,609-square-foot school just west of Eisenhower High School, with the new facility to replace the existing middle school. The existing school houses about 900 students; the new middle school will be large enough for 1,000 students plus staff when it opens in 2020.

Josh Jacox, project manager with Crossland Construction Company, said school construction, like construction on other major projects across Lawton, has been delayed by rain over the late winter and spring (the start of the project in Fall 2018 also was delayed by rain). Jacox said Crossland and its subcontractors have made some headway, but they continue to lose time because of water. While contractors pump water out of the site in the daytime, overnight rains turn it into ponds again, he said.

Despite the rain, progress is continuing on a building that is under construction at the same time the City of Lawton’s Southwest 52nd Street rebuild is being done.