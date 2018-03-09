LPS campuses soon will have new roofs, HVAC systems

Students and teachers in classrooms across the Lawton Public Schools district will soon benefit from a year of work to install new roofs and HVAC systems.

Contractors have been hard at work installing new roofs at Carriage Hills Elementary, Edison Elementary, Tomlinson Middle School, MacArthur Middle School and Lawton High School. During that same time, additional crews have been installing new HVAC systems at Lincoln Elementary, Woodland Hills Elementary, John Adams Elementary and MacArtuhur Middle School. There's still more work to be done, as bidding recently began for a new roof for John Adams Elementary.