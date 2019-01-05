LPS accepting pre-k registration

Lawton Public School has launched its registration period for pre-kindergarten students, after announcing that all elementary sites will have the program in the 2019-2020 school year.

It will be the first time that every elementary school has a pre-k program on site, district administrators said.

Registration will be held from 1-3 p.m. May 28 and 9-11 a.m. May 30, at the child’s residency home school. Learning Tree Academy, 1908 NW 38th, is open to all residency areas, school district officials said.

To enroll, a student must be age 4 on or before Sept. 1, 2019. In addition, the student’s legal parent or guardian must complete the registration process. The following documentation must be presented at sign-ups in May and again at the school check-in in August: official birth certificate, immunization record, and proof of residency (which may be a lease/mortgage agreement or statement of utility bill showing service in your or your spouse’s name at the address of enrollment). If parents/guardians are living with other people, those people must accompany them to enrollment with proof of their residency.