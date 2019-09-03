LPD officers receive recognition

The finest among Lawton’s finest were honored for their service Friday.

Sgt. Tim Jenkins, Lawton Police Department information officer, said the officers and one civilian recognized were worthy honorees.

The Lawton Police Department Awards Committee hosted the awards ceremony at City Hall.

“We’re here to recognize these guys and girls who represent the Lawton Police Department,” said Lt. Charlie Whittington.

Police Chief James T. Smith welcomed all who filled the ballroom area to celebrate these officers. He said they are only a part of the true heroes who make the local department work.

“This is a good occasion for the Lawton Police Department, but especially for the families,” Smith said. “We want to recognize the hard work and dedication they put in.”

“Thank you all for the sacrifice you do to allow them to come in each and every day,” he said.