Loss of Legion Building not tamping spirit of senior citizens

The Saturday night fire that took the American Legion building east of the Medicine Park exit on Interstate 44 isn’t taking the moxie from the senior citizens who’ve used its structure.

“The building is totaled and cannot be recovered,” said Tom Spears, public relations for the Wichita Mountains Area Senior Citizens Center. “All the contents are gone.”

The fire began some time between 6 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Spears said someone driving on Interstate 44 saw the building, 6739 N. Wildhorse Road, aflame and called 911 Wichita Mountains Estates Volunteer Fire Department were the first on the scene, followed by the Medicine Park, Meers, Edgewater Park and Paradise Valley departments.