Locals take frigid leap for Special Olympics

Hardly anyone was particularly surprised by the cold temperatures Saturday morning. After all, it’s February.

That didn’t make the 29-degree-weather any easier to stomach as 72 brave souls jumped into the Lawton Country Club’s pool as part of the annual Lawton Area Polar Plunge benefitting Great Plains Special Olympics.

Each participant pays a $75 entry fee, but is encouraged to utilize sponsors to help raise even more money for Great Plains Special Olympics, as well as Special Olympics of Oklahoma. Many participated in groups, including multiple local schools and first responder agencies.

Over the years, many participants have decided to dress in costume, mostly for fun but perhaps also to give them something more than chilly temperatures to look forward to. Saturday’s jump at the country club even had a costume contest, which was won by a group of educators from Cache who dressed as superheroes.

But costume contests were not the reason they were there. They were there to donate to a cause, a cause which was especially personal for the Cache group. Melissa Price is a special education teacher with Cache Public Schools and she said she, along with fellow Cache educators Kirsten Fontenot and Samantha RedElk, didn’t need to look far for motivation.

“We’re jumping for our kids, jumping for our classroom,” Price said. “It brings awareness to Special Olympics, which is so important.”