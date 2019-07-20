Locals banding together to promote, increase use of cannabis oil

Several locals are starting a program to try to increase the availability and affordability of a cannabis oil that professionals have, up to this point, only prescribed to cancer patients.

Today at the GreenGrow EXPO at the Hilton Garden Inn, local cannabis dispensaries The Healing Clinic and The Canabisseur will announce the launch of the Oklahoma RSO (Rick Simpson Oil) Association. The organization’s aim is to provide potent, healing oils to patients across the state.

The oil is created using a small amount of dried marijuana along with an alcohol like naphtha, ether or 99% isopropyl alcohol. Through a washing and mashing process, all the medicinal elements of the plant are concentrated into an oil. Unlike some of the cannabidiol (CBD) oils that have become popular, RSO contains far higher levels of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the principal psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

The oil is named after Canadian engineer Rick Simpson, who turned to medicinal marijuana in the 1970s to help aid some of his chronic ailments. Simpson eventually was diagnosed with skin cancer and used cannabis to help with the lesions. The cancer was soon gone and Simpson became an advocate for the herb’s medical uses, going on to develop RSO in the late 1990s.