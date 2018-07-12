Local towns shift holiday plans in face of winter weather

Amid an ever-changing forecast, multiple area Christmas activities have been canceled and rescheduled.

The Town of Fletcher has moved its Christmas parade once again.

Due to homecoming activities, the parade will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, in downtown Fletcher. Following the parade, Santa will visit the Fletcher Community Center to listen to Christmas wishes from children.

Fletcher has also rescheduled its Tour of Homes. The Tour of Homes has been rescheduled to 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15. Tickets $5 in advance and may be purchased from a Fletcher Community Association member or $6 the day of the event.