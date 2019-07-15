Local resident enjoys giving comfort to children in need

When John Cramer turned 81 on July 9, he was asked by family and friends what he wanted for his birthday.

His answer was no surprise, because he has asked for the same thing for the last three years — and he has gotten it. His wish has been and still is to receive as many stuffed animals as he can get so he can turn around and give them away.

John and his wife Viola have been donating and delivering stuffed animals to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for three years right around his birthday, and John has an explanation for it.