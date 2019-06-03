Local McMahon Foundation awards $2.5 million in grants

Three educational entities were among the recipients of almost $2.4 million worth of grants awarded this week by the McMahon Foundation Board of Trustees.

Great Plains Technology Center will receive $1 million for its culinary arts program, while Cameron University will receive $520,000 for instructional programs and student scholarships. In all, the board awarded eight grants totaling $2,379,130 during its monthly meeting.

“The McMahons would be pleased with each of the grants, and there is no doubt they would be proud of their impact on our community,” said Board of Trustees Chairman Mike Mayhall.

The largest grant, at $1 million, will go to Great Plains Technology Center for its project to modernize and upgrade the Lawton campus’ culinary arts facility. The school’s board of education is slated to consider action this week to hire an architectural firm for the extensive remodeling project, which will take place in the culinary arts area in the campus’ main building. Board members also will be asked to consider hiring a kitchen consultant to lend expertise to the project.