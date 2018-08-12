Live Nativity at First Assembly

First Assembly of God Church will host its first Shine-Live Nativity from 6-8:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at Lawton First Assembly Church, Quanah Parker Trailway and Northwest 82nd Street.

“We are so looking forward to seeing the children’s enjoyment of the animals,” said Don Barnes, senior pastor.

The event will take place at the church and the animals, including three camels, a calf, a donkey, two sheep and a goat are coming from Adair. The man’s nickname who owns the camels is “Joe the Camel Guy,” and he travels all over Oklahoma with his animals. Camel rides will be $5 each.

With animals coming to the church, there have to be volunteers who help with traffic control as well as pouring hot chocolate and greeting people who are attending.