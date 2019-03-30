The little warrior continues his fight following open heart surgery

Not quite 2-year-old Jacob Coin Hancock is “the little warrior” fighting for his life.

As in any great bout, it’s been a back-and-forth affair. But fueled by the best medical efforts available and an army of prayer warriors, he’s giving his all.

Jacob’s story of a life of medical malaise was featured in Sunday’s edition of The Lawton Constitution. He’s faced many mountains over his short life.

On Tuesday, he underwent open heart surgery to repair his AV valve due to an interrupted aortic arch. In his infancy, it was learned that of the four heart valves, only one works. He had his first open heart surgery at 2 weeks old.

Under the skills of Dr. Harold M. Burkhart at OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City, his mother Jennifer Hancock felt hope before Tuesday’s surgery. Due to the focus on Jacob and the thousands of people following his story, she and his father Matthew have been updating his progress and setbacks through the Jacob’s Journey Facebook group page which has over 2,000 members.

The night before the operation, Jennifer asked for “prayers, love, light, energy, healing, good thoughts and or whatever else you do need to kick into overdrive.”

“Its the day I’ve been dreading, anxious, hoping, praying, pretty much every aspect of the emotional scale possible culminates tomorrow morning,” she said.

Jacob was Burkhart’s first and only surgery for the day. Jennifer said the preparations for every contingency plan were made. She said at that point “I just have to have ultimate faith that my son will come back to me more whole and strong than he has ever been.”

There would be troubles over the course of the surgery including two double bypasses on his heart, according to Matthew. The father posted an update and pictures of Jacob recovering from surgery, the boy’s heart visible from the opening of his chest. Despite the graphic reminder of the seriousness of Jacob’s situation, there was hope by 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.