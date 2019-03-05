Lily’s love for animals leads to birthday donations for the Animal Shelter

Most 10-year-olds ask for games, art supplies or other things that they can use for their birthday, but not Lily Pollock.

Lily loves animals so much that she wanted to do something for them instead. For her birthday she and her mother Jessy Pollock started a Go-Fund-Me page to collect food for the cats and dogs at the Lawton Animal Shelter.

“Mom gave me the idea to donate to the animal shelter,” Lily said. “I wanted to give the animals food and toys so they wouldn’t be hungry. People raised over $500 for the shelter and my mom’s Equinox is overflowing with donations too.”

Not only did people donate food but they also donated items such as pajamas, sweaters, blankets as well as beds and kitty litter.

Lily is a fourth-grader at Bishop School and like any other fourth-grader she had a birthday party and invited all her friends. Some brought things for her personally but also brought donations for the shelter.