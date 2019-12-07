Lights for Liberty vigil set for tonight

The public is invited to join an event in connection with others nationwide tonight to shine a light on the plight of undocumented and unaccompanied minors held in detention camps.

Lights for Liberty: A Vigil to End Human Detention Camps is slated to bring thousands of Americans together across the country with the event, according to a press release.

The event for remembering the Fort Sill detainees will be from 7-9 p.m. at Shepler Park, Southwest 4th Street and W. Gore. There will be speakers, and a candlelight vigil is set to begin at 9 p.m.

Lights for Liberty is a loose coalition of grassroots activists, with support from long-standing immigrants’ rights organizations and other organizers. Lawton/Fort Sill, along with host cities of other immigrant detention centers, have been selected to enhance the plight of the migrants seeking refuge in the United States.