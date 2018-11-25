Life sessions planned for LPS seniors

Lawton Public Schools wants to give its high school seniors a jump start on tomorrow.

And, by jump start, it means teaching teens why they pay taxes, how to take care of their cars (and why it is important) and how to successfully interview for jobs. Along the way, the teens also will learn about civic responsibility and consider the advantages of renting versus owning.

The sessions come courtesy Senior Conference 2018: You Can Build Your Own Future, a pilot program slated Tuesday that is helping the district meet what will become state mandates and what already is LPS’ goal: creating career-bound citizens. Mark Mattingly, LPS executive director of the Douglass Learning Center, said the conference is providing a series of workshops, all designed to prepare students for what they will encounter when they leave high school.