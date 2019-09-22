LHS school reunion set

Lawton High School Class of 1959 will its 60th reunion at 6 p.m. Oct. 5 at Mikes Sports Grill, 517 E. Gore.

Additional information is available by contacting Ella (Price) Hunter, ellafayhunter@yahoo.com.

Those coming in early — Oct. 4 — will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Salas’ Urban Cantina, 247 E. Gore, for dinner and pre-reunion visit. All food and drink on both nights is “dutch treat.” Classmates from other years also are welcome. Organizers say the events will be casual, with no registration required.

Additional information on the Oct. 4 event is available by contacting Georgia (Gill) Williams, jorjaw@sbcglobal.net.