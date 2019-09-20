LHS Highsteppers host clinic for ‘ministeppers’

Spirited boys and girls can learn to kick, cheer and dance their way into the hearts of Wolverines fans this weekend.

The Lawton High School Highsteppers will host a Ministeppers Dance Clinic Saturday in the school’s gymnasium for children in Kindergarten through fifth grade. New this year is a discount of $5 off the registration fee for siblings of participants.

Each child who participates in the dance clinic will receive a T-shirt, pom poms and admission to next week’s LHS football game, where they will perform with the Highsteppers during halftime.

Highsteppers Director Kylee Montgomery said the drill team will break the two-hour clinic up with routine rehearsals, technique classes and games.

“We’ll do some good stretching,” she said, “and teach them how to take care of themselves as a dancer.”

Montgomery said she sees quite a few return children and families for the annual clinic, including some Ministeppers who go on to make the Highsteppers team in high school.