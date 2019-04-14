Lessons from Drug Court allow barber to become inspiring leader, mentor

When Maurice Rogers speaks from experience, you can’t help but look up to him.

Forthright about his wrongs, he shares his story about making things right and is sharing his story with others who need its insights.

From his business, Kings of Kutz, 1007 NW Pershing Drive, Rogers holds court. But instead of acting the omnipotent ruler, he has become the mentor he always wanted — or more directly — needed. He credits his time in the Comanche County Drug Court program with finding that focus to better himself and to better others through his voice of experience.

Every year, the state Capitol hosts a day for Drug Court participants throughout the state as part of program graduation. Rogers submitted his story to the state Drug Court board and was selected to speak Monday during this year’s graduation ceremony.