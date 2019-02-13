Leslie Powell Gallery to host annual Valentine's Day poetry reading

At 6 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, John Morris will present “Poems to Love” in the Leslie Powell Gallery, 620 SW D.

In a tradition that began in 2001, Morris will take the floor to read a number of poems-both classic and contemporary-in celebration of the lover’s holiday. Morris will read from a selection of poems by others as well as some of his own work.

In the past 18 years, Morris has only missed one Valentine’s Day reading, and that was in 2011 after a cold snap froze a wall pipe leading to the event’s cancelation.

“The first few years, I read love poems exclusively, and they were always written by others. After a while, I started reading poems on other subjects, but I started titling the event “Poems to Love” so I could cover all bases, continuing to choose accessible poems… finally, I started reading a few poems of my own, too, some love poems, but usually on other subjects,” Morris said.

Audiences won’t find anything too dense at the reading, Morris leaves that to his classes at Cameron University and the occasional academic conference. However, there will be a sampling of classic love poems, as well as some more recent ones and of course poems on topics other than love.