Legal Aid Services include SPLASH program

Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma is partially funded by the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma and the funding assists with several programs under the umbrella of Legal Aid. Legal Aid in Lawton received $13,600 in funds for the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

Services include the OK-S.P.L.A.S.H. Program, which is an acronym for Oklahoma Sixty-Plus Legal Aid Services Helpline, bankruptcy, domestic violence programs such as New Directions, the Older Americans Act, which helps seniors 60 years old and older get answers to legal questions they may have, expunging a criminal record, transfers on death deeds, scam-proofing for seniors and discrimination and fair housing issues involving those affected by HIV and AIDS as well as healthy people.