LEDC has deep roots in community economic development

The seeds of what grew into the Lawton Economic Development Corporation were sown in the mid-1990s as Lawton city leaders were fighting to make Lawton one of the regional military financing centers.

Former Mayor Fred Fitch, one of the founding members of the group that created LEDC, said the need for an entity that brought all elements of the community’s economic development efforts under one umbrella became apparent while community leaders were working with state and federal officials to make Lawton-Fort Sill one of smaller Defense Finance and Accounting Services (DFAS) offices.

While LEDC didn’t become a reality until late 2011, that doesn’t mean community leaders didn’t see the need much sooner — or have other entities that served the same need. They just didn’t do it as efficiently, Fitch said.

LEDC is a revision of the Lawton Industrial Foundation (LIF), the “Industry” arm of what once was the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Chamber members voted in summer 2011 to separate economic development functions from the chamber and set up a new entity, although that new entity remains a wholly owned subsidiary of the chamber, said LEDC Chairman Phil Kennedy.