LEDA agreement will bring OKC-based restaurant to Lawton

Members of the Lawton Economic Development Authority have moved to the next phase of a development project intended to bring an Oklahoma City-based restaurant to downtown Lawton.

LEDA’s unanimous vote to approve a redevelopment agreement with FTG Brown LLC (local developer Mike Brown) was opposed by two downtown restaurant owners who said the community would be better served by focusing on efforts to expand the number of jobs in Lawton before adding service businesses that will mean less business for everyone in the food industry.

Tuesday’s action approved a redevelopment agreement for creation of a 5,500-square-foot, full-service restaurant on the northeast corner of West Gore Boulevard and Northwest 2nd Street, a 62,322-square-foot tract immediately south of Hilton Garden Inn (a second lot to the east totals 89,440 square feet). The lot was owned by Collett Properties, developer of the Second Street project that city officials used to replace a deteriorated area with retail businesses and a hotel. Collett agreed to transfer the property back to LEDA.

Restaurants have always been a part of the development plan, and the agreement with Brown specifies the land will be conveyed to him for an “initial payment” of $39,551 and a promissory note (secured by a mortgage or something similar, at LEDA’s option) in the principal default payment as defined by the agreement.