Leadership class develops workbooks

Leadership Lawton Fort Sill Class XXIX, in coordination with Family Promise of Lawton, has completed a series of life skills workbooks as a facet of its 2018/19 educational service project.

The work was intended to further a mission of addressing community challenges, members say.

Seven areas are highlighted within the series and written by class members after months of research. They include self-care, home management, healthy relationships, budgeting, pet ownership, communication and career development. Family Promise is a local nonprofit dedicated to assisting newly homeless families find stability and gain independence.

Family Promise Executive Director and Leadership Lawton Fort Sill (LLFS) Class Member Jason Hall said the information provided within workbooks — interactive materials — will allow clients to better address underlying and sometimes systemic issues that contribute to generational poverty and homelessness.