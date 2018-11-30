LCT featured artist traces painting career back to sister's suggestion

The calming paintings of Gerry Gray will be on display at the John Denney Playhouse when visitors come to view “The Miracle Worker.”

Gray, a somewhat shy artist who usually lets her work speak for her, said this is the first time she’s ever shown anything at the Lawton Community Theatre. It was Ginny O’Leary, the chair of the Lawton Arts Council, who saw Gray’s work and offered her the opportunity. She spent part of the day Wednesday hanging the pieces — which evoke a relaxing feeling with flowers and nature — excited for the opportunity.

“I’ve shown my work before in the past, but never here,” Gray said. “If I get to sell something, that would be wonderful. But I just like having them up here.”