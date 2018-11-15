Lawton: weekend incidents of violence

A long weekend gave Lawton police a trio of violent incidents to investigate.

Officers responded Monday evening to a robbery call that happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. at a home in the 1700 block of Northwest Smith Avenue. LPD Officer Joshua Dawson said he met with a victim.

A man said he heard a knock at the door and when he opened it, three black males pushed their way inside and forced him into the back room at gunpoint. The robbers took several items, including an AR15 rifle and a .45 caliber handgun, the report states.

The man said the other man held in the room with him told him “that this was personal and this group had been involved in numerous burglaries and will be involved in more in the future,” the report states. He said the suspects locked the front door with the chain lock and fled the home out the side door.