Lawton teen held on 4 felony counts for armed home invasion case

An 18-year-old Lawton man is in jail awaiting four felony charges for accusations of an armed robbery Sept. 17.

An arrest warrant was returned and jail records identify that Brandon Dvonne Alexander is detained and awaiting his initial appearance in Comanche County District Court for felony counts of possession of firearm after delinquent adjudication, first-degree robbery, threatening to perform act of violence and feloniously pointing a firearm, records indicate. Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Alexander is accused of a strong-arm robbery of a family at the apartments in the 2700 block of Northwest 52nd Street, according to the charges.

A man, his girlfriend and their juvenile children were inside their apartment when a knock at the door led to the incident. Alexander, a.k.a. “Hammer,” was one of two males standing outside the door when the man answered and he is accused of pointing a gun in the man’s face. The men — the second identified as “Zo” — were recognized from the apartment complex, according to the affidavit.