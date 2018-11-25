Lawton teen earns Eagle Scout by building fence for Holy Family Catholic Church

Plenty of people say they would like their lasting legacy to be having something named after them or have their name on a building. However, most don’t accomplish that feat.

Evan Capuccio didn’t set out to get his name on anything or to earn personal glory. He saw a need, and addressed it. Still, ever since Oct. 20, he and his family — along with the rest of their church community — can see the fruits of his labors every Sunday now and a small placard will let them know who was responsible.