Lawton student receives OSU award

STILLWATER – Jasmyn Lee, a civil-environmental engineering major from Lawton has been selected as an Oklahoma State University 2018-2019 Outstanding Senior by the OSU Alumni Association.

The Outstanding Seniors award recognizes seniors who excel through academic achievement; campus and community activities; academic, athletic or extracurricular honors or awards; scholarships and work ethic during their time at OSU.

During her time at OSU, Lee was the CEAT student council representative for Chi Epsilon Fraternity for Civil Engineers and a community mentor for OSU Residential Life. She also served as president of the OSU Hip Hop Dance Crew and was a mentor for Inspiring Successful Engineers. Her community involvement includes serving as president for the Mt. Zion Baptist Church God Renewing Our Women (G.R.O.W.) Ministry, volunteering for Into the Streets and serving senior citizens at Oakwood Living Community with the OSU National Society of Black Engineers. Lee was honored as a Women for OSU Student Scholar and an Oklahoma Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation (OKLSAMP) Scholar.