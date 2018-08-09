Lawton sees rain after week of promises

And just like that, it started raining.

The forecast has called for between 3 to 4 inches of rain for the entire week. As each day passed by with cloudy skies but nary a drop of precipitation, doubt began to creep into the minds of Lawtonians. When's the rain? Where's the rain? What's rain?

For much of the week, city residents could only stare longingly at the radar as storms built across the area often moving northeast before splitting and completely missing the city limits before reforming farther north and east. Like a joke played by Mother Nature, Lawton residents could only lament the dearth of moisture while Cache, Duncan and other nearby communities performed their best Gene Kelly. What little precipitation Lawton did receive could be classified as a 6-inch rain 6 inches in between each drop on the windshield just enough to collect more dust.