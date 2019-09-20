Lawton school board tours Ike Middle construction site

Members of the Lawton Board of Education and district administrators donned hardhats Thursday to tour the Eisenhower Middle School construction site.

The project, which contractors estimate is about 45 percent complete, will give the city a new secondary school when construction is finished in mid-2020. The 155,609-square-foot school is taking shape between the existing Eisenhower Middle School and Eisenhower High School in west Lawton, and will house about 1,000 students plus faculty and staff when it is done.

Josh Jacox, project manager for Crossland Construction, said the Eisenhower project is slated for completion by the end of June or early July 2020, but district officials said that timeline is for the entire project, from the new school to parking lot that will be erected on the site of the existing middle school (which will be razed when students and staff move out).

Lynn Cordes, LPS’s executive director of media and technical services, said the district plans a phased-in move, as it did with Freedom Elementary School. Under the district timeline, Eisenhower Middle School students and staff will move into the new building in early May 2020, after testing is completed, to give the district and contractors time to identify potential problems — which might be more apparent when the school is filled with students.