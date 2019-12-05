Lawton sailor serves aboard a floating airport at sea

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Lawton native and 2014 Lawton High School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the aircraft carrier USS George Washington.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriella Kingery is a yeoman aboard the carrier stationed in Newport News, Virginia. As a Navy yeoman, Kingery is responsible for processing administrative documents such as evaluations, awards, and naval letters.

Kingery credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned growing up in Lawton.