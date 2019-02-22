Lawton Rotary celebrates 100 years of service

Rotary members from far and wide gathered in the McCasland Ballroom at Cameron University yesterday to celebrate the centennial anniversary of the Greater Lawton Rotary Club.

Established in May of 1918, and affiliated in the same year, the original Lawton Rotay Club merged with the Lawton West Rotary Club in 2008 to form the Greater Lawton Rotary Club.

Current President Mark Brace commented that some of the members in attendance had only been Rotarians for a few weeks, while others had been members for 40 years.

Lawton Mayor Stan Booker, a Rotarian himself, took the stage early in the program to read an official proclamation from the City of Lawton celebrating the 100th anniversary of the club.

In his proclamation, Booker praised the community service projects the club has undertaken over the last 100 years including their annual track meet, scholarship program and their donation of thousands of dictionaries to local elementary students.