Lawton Public Schools announces summer feeding sites

Lawton Public Schools will offer free meals to children under the age of 18 beginning June 3.

Registration is not required; all meals must be consumed on site.

Following is a list of meal locations and dates.

Lunch hot meal locations June 3 to July 26

Pat Henry Elementary, 1401 NW Bessie, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday;

Ridgecrest Elementary, 1614 NW 47th, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday;

Edison Elementary, 5801 NW Columbia, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday;

Lawton High, 601 Fort Sill Blvd., 10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday;

Freedom Elementary, 5720 Geronimo Road, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday;

Carriage Hills Elementary, 215 SE Warwick Way, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday;

Eisenhower High, 5202 W. Gore, 10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Sack lunch locations June 3 to July 26

Kids Zone, Northwest 38th and Meadowbrook, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday;

Elmer Thomas Park, playground area, 11:30-1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday;

YMCA Camp, No. 5 SW 5th, 11 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday;

Boys & Girls Club, 1315 SW F, noon-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday;

H.C. King, 1705 NW 20th, noon-1 p.m. Monday through Friday;

Patterson Center, No. 4 NE Arlington, 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;

Adams Elementary, 3501 NW Ferris, noon-12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday;

MHS, 4500 E. Gore, 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Thursday;

Sherwood Village Trailer Park (Club House), 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;

Sycamore Trails Trailer Park (Club House), Noon-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday;

Fort Sill Splash Pad, Fort Sill Blvd. and King Road, 10:45-11:15 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday;

Spread the Word Ministry, 6206 NW Ferris, noon-13:30 p.m. Monday through Friday;

Owens Center, 1405 SW 11th, noon-1 p.m. Monday through Friday;

South Plains Community, 5703 Geronimo Road, noon-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

June 3 — June 28

Closed Wed.

Breakfast site schedule, June 3 to July 26

Pat Henry, 1401 NW Bessie, 8-8:30 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday;

YMCA Camp, No. 5 SW 5th, 8-9 a.m., Monday through Friday;

MacArthur High School, 4500 E. Gore, Tuesday through Thursday; June 3-June 20;

Boys and Girls Club, 1315 SW F, 9-9:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;

Owens Center, 1405 SW 11th, 9-10 a.m. Monday through Friday.