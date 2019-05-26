Lawton Public Schools announces summer feeding sites
Lawton Public Schools will offer free meals to children under the age of 18 beginning June 3.
Registration is not required; all meals must be consumed on site.
Following is a list of meal locations and dates.
Lunch hot meal locations June 3 to July 26
Pat Henry Elementary, 1401 NW Bessie, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday;
Ridgecrest Elementary, 1614 NW 47th, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday;
Edison Elementary, 5801 NW Columbia, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday;
Lawton High, 601 Fort Sill Blvd., 10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday;
Freedom Elementary, 5720 Geronimo Road, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday;
Carriage Hills Elementary, 215 SE Warwick Way, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday;
Eisenhower High, 5202 W. Gore, 10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.
Sack lunch locations June 3 to July 26
Kids Zone, Northwest 38th and Meadowbrook, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday;
Elmer Thomas Park, playground area, 11:30-1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday;
YMCA Camp, No. 5 SW 5th, 11 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday;
Boys & Girls Club, 1315 SW F, noon-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday;
H.C. King, 1705 NW 20th, noon-1 p.m. Monday through Friday;
Patterson Center, No. 4 NE Arlington, 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
Adams Elementary, 3501 NW Ferris, noon-12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday;
MHS, 4500 E. Gore, 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Thursday;
Sherwood Village Trailer Park (Club House), 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
Sycamore Trails Trailer Park (Club House), Noon-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday;
Fort Sill Splash Pad, Fort Sill Blvd. and King Road, 10:45-11:15 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday;
Spread the Word Ministry, 6206 NW Ferris, noon-13:30 p.m. Monday through Friday;
Owens Center, 1405 SW 11th, noon-1 p.m. Monday through Friday;
South Plains Community, 5703 Geronimo Road, noon-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
June 3 — June 28
Closed Wed.
Breakfast site schedule, June 3 to July 26
Pat Henry, 1401 NW Bessie, 8-8:30 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday;
YMCA Camp, No. 5 SW 5th, 8-9 a.m., Monday through Friday;
MacArthur High School, 4500 E. Gore, Tuesday through Thursday; June 3-June 20;
Boys and Girls Club, 1315 SW F, 9-9:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
Owens Center, 1405 SW 11th, 9-10 a.m. Monday through Friday.