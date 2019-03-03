Lawton police investigating city's third homicide of 2019

Lawton police are investigating the city’s third homicide following a Saturday morning shooting that the suspect claimed was from self-defense.

Police were called shortly before 1 a.m. to 910 SW 25th on the report of a shooting victim. LPD Officer Hunter Phillips and other officers arrived to find the victim, Eric Nelson lying on the front porch of the home suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the report. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced Nelson dead at the scene shortly after 1 a.m.

Nelson’s body was taken to the state Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy.