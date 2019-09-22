Lawton police investigate Thursday night shooting; few details available

Lawton police are investigating their second shooting in two nights.

Police and first responders were called around 7:15 p.m. Thursday, to the 1900 block of Northwest Lindy Avenue on the report of a shooting. A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment for his injuries, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer.

Information regarding the injured man’s name and age nor the extent of his injuries were unavailable.